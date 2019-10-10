Helpline Center Putting People Together to Help One Another

Connections. That is what the Helpline Center is busy making every day. They introduce people to organizations and situations that change our community, and the lives being lived in it, for the better.

If you've got a big heart and a desire to meet and help other people, have a little fun, and get a job done, here are just a few opportunities for you to do just that!

Lutheran Social Services - They are looking for adult volunteers to help clean out and organize their two disaster response trailers so that they're ready for the next time they may be needed.

Feeding South Dakota - The BackPack program makes sure that children and families in our area who are struggling financially, get nutritious food. This would be a great project for businesses, service and church groups, and of course individuals. You'll be packing the backpacks in one-hour shifts beginning at 4 PM on Tuesday evenings.

Great Plains Zoo Boo - This Sioux Falls tradition is coming up on October 25, 26, and 27, a offers you the opportunity to be part of all the fun! Volunteers will help hand out candy, direct people along the trails, direct parking and more. Plus, you get to enjoy the Haunted Carousel, over 350 carved jack-o-lanterns, decorated exhibits, and more, while getting to see tons of kids in the cutest costumes.

For more information, simply dial 211, see Helpline Center online and on Facebook.