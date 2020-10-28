Helpline Center Opportunities for Holiday Helpers Now Open

Another sign that we can kiss summer goodbye is Daylight Saving Time ending this weekend. But the fall and winter seasons are full of opportunities to find meaning in your own life while helping others.

The Helpline Center exists to lend people a hand in making connections; to other people, to organizations who can offer additional guidance, and to information about opportunities to change the community for the better.

Here are just a few of the ways you can make a difference this week and in the months to come.

Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation/Defrightful Family Fun - Needs about 15 volunteers at the Kuehn Community Center at 2801 South Valley View Road, from 12:15 to 3:15 PM this Saturday, October 31. You'll be helping at the event by handing out candy and prizes to kids, as well as assisting with carnival games. You must be at least 14 to volunteer, costumes are encouraged and masks will be required for everyone attending, staff, and guests. Advance sign up is required by email at esaathoff@siouxfalls.org.

The Salvation Army/Christmas Toy Wrap - Are you an expert gift wrapper or someone who just loves to do it? You are needed to help wrap gifts for children whose fathers are currently in prison. You'll meet in the Salvation Army gym at 800 North Cliff Avenue on Monday, November 9th, from 9 AM to Noon, or 1 to 4 PM. Masks are required and you'll be assigned your own table while you wrap. Sign up now at Salvation Army Christmas Toy Wrap.

For more information on these and so many other volunteer opportunities, call the Helpline Center at 211, or see Helpline Center online, and on Facebook.