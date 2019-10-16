Helpline Center Offers Unique Opportunities to Make a Difference

It doesn't matter where your interests lie. If you have the desire to help a person, an organization, or a cause, and some time to do it, the Helpline Center will put your skills to work.

Thankfully our community is blessed with people who share their time and talents on a regular basis, but the need is always great. Here are just a few ways you can help.

City of Sioux Falls/City Boards & Commissions - If the thought has ever crossed your mind that your opinions and thoughts don't matter, this experience could change your mind permanently. There are more than 40 boards and commissions that advise the Mayor and City Council on a variety of issues and you will quickly find that your input does make a difference!

Holiday Volunteer Guides - It's hard to believe we're talking holidays already! But, whether you're looking for volunteers, to be a volunteer, places and causes you can donate to, or, a list of special holiday events in the Sioux Empire, these holiday guides are invaluable!

Feeding South Dakota - Needs skilled volunteer help with data entry and mail sorting from November 1 through January 31.

Double HP (Horse Help Providers, Inc.) - This is a volunteer opportunity that could eventually lead to part-time employment, so if you love horses, this sanctuary is looking for a chore person.

For even more opportunities to change the world around you for the better, call 211, see the Helpline Center online and follow them on Facebook.