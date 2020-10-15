Helpline Center Needs People Who Love to Help & Have Fun

If you have any doubt that the Helpline Center can find a volunteer opportunity that you will love - -don't! Whatever your passion, your level of commitment, or your availability, if you want to help an individual or a group, and enjoy it when you do, there is something for you.

These are just a few of the organizations and activities that could use a spare hand:

Great Plains Zoo/ZooBoo - It's a Sioux Falls tradition and if you want to be a part of this year's ZooBoo Pumpkin Painting event, sign up soon. There are only three, 2-hour sign up slots beginning on Sunday, October 18, and they'll be limited to 25 people. They'll be setting up outside, but do have a backup area in case of bad weather.

Washington Pavilion/Spooky Science - When learning is fun, kids dig in! And this event is as fun for volunteers as it is for the kids. You'll be greeting children and parents and giving directions as they come in, and helping at the activity stations. You're encouraged to wear a non-scary, family-friendly costume, so you can feel kind of like a kid yourself. Prepare to see a lot of smiles!

Active Generations/Rake the Town - This program helps elderly Sioux Empire residents who don't have family or friends available to help with yard work, and who simply can't afford to hire someone to do it and can't physically do it themselves. This is a perfect project for individuals, students, and service, business, or church groups, etc. You'll encounter a lot of gratitude while involved in this annual project.

For more information on these and so many other volunteer opportunities, call the Helpline Center at 211, or see Helpline Center online, and on Facebook.