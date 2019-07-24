Help Kids On ‘Miracle Treat Day’ In Sioux Falls

Help make a difference in your community by visiting your local DQ store on Thursday, July 25th. $1 or more of every BLIZZARD Treat sold at Sioux Falls locations goes to local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to help make healing happier for kids.

Every year, hundreds of Dairy Queens and DQ Grill and Chill's around the nation sell DQ Blizzards as a fundraiser for Children's Miracle Network. Over the years Sioux Falls Dairy Queens

$1 from every Blizzard and Blizzard coupon sold will be donated to the Children's Miracle Network. Just by eating a delicious dessert you'll be helping support research and training, purchase equipment, pay for uncompensated care for kids in the Sioux Falls area.

Last year, Dairy Queens in our region raised over $150,000 for Sanford Children's Hospital. So stop by any Sioux Falls Dairy Queen location and buy a Blizzard or two or three or … well you get the idea. Oh...you can also pick up a bunch of Blizzard Coupons. They never expire and $1 buck from every Blizzard coupon sold goes to help CMN kids too.