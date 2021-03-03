Have You Ever Been to a SnirtFest?

Calling all Snirts! Calling all Snirts! Your presence is requested to have a fun, crazy celebratory good time this Sunday. Oh, and make sure you bring all your Snirt friends too.

It's the official goodbye to winter this Sunday, March 7 at Great Bear Ski Valley. The end of the season bash is an annual event. This year's theme is the 1980's. Dig out your big hair and platform ski boots for the costume contest, Limbo & Ollie contest, and much more silliness to begin at 9:00 AM.

And you may have heard, Great Bear will be retiring the red chairlift that's been in service for 40 years. According to a release by Great Bear, the red chairlift will be replaced this summer with a new Skytrac quad chairlift.

Proceeds from SnirtFest will assist the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

As the season comes to an end here are the hours leading up to SnirtFest:

Wednesday, March 3, 3:00 PM-9:00 PM (last night for tubing)

Thursday, March 4, 3:00 PM-9:00 PM

Friday, March 5, 9:00 AM-10:00 PM

Saturday, March 6, 9:00 AM-10:00 PM

Sunday, March 7, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM