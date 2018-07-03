Have a Blast at These South Dakota 4th of July Celebrations
On July 4, we celebrate the adoption of the the Declaration of Independence and the birth of the United States of America as an independent nation.
Today, most of us celebrate Independence Day with fireworks and BBQ's. After all, it is a pretty big deal. Several towns and cities around South Dakota are hosting 4th of July celebrations. You could stay right here in Sioux Falls and take part in a couple or hop in the car and take a road trip. Since the 4th of July is on a Wednesday this year, you could take Thursday and Friday off work and take a mini South Dakota vacation.
Here's a list of some of the fun 4th of July celebrations you should check out in South Dakota.
Uncle Sam Jam in Brookings
July 4 - 5:00 PM - Swiftel Center
Admission: Free
For the kids there will be balloon twisting, pony rides, inflatables and more. For the adults, a beer garden and concessions. Live music from the Rude Band. Fireworks at 10:15 PM.
Fireworks at Sunset
July 4 - Royal River Casino, Flandreau, South Dakota.
Admission: Free
Enjoy fireworks at dusk, plus food and drink specials in River's Bend Restaurant.
Independence Day Celebration
July 4 - Huron, South Dakota
The city of Huron is planning a parade at 10:30 AM, BBQ at Campbell Park at 11:00 AM and a flea market from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM.
Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
July 3 and 4 - Lennox, South Dakota
Car cruise and burnout contest on Tuesday night, plus a street dance with the Johnny Holm Band. On the 4th of July the parade starts at 10:30 AM. Stay for the car show, live entertainment, arts in the park and fireworks at dusk.
Menno 4th of July Celebration
July 3 and July 4 - Menno, South Dakota
Tuesday night enjoy live music in the alley between the Beer Garden and Schnitz. On the 4th of July the day starts with a road race. The parade starts at 11:00 AM. Following the parade there's a pork BBQ. After the baseball game, enjoy a fireworks show.
Fireworks Over Lake Herman
July 4 - Dusk - 2 miles west of Madison on SD Highway 34.
Celebrate the 4th of July with the annual fireworks display over Lake Herman.
Fireworks Over Lake Mitchell
July 4 - Mitchell, South Dakota
Enjoy a fireworks show at dusk over Lake Mitchell on the north edge of town.
Ramona 4th of July Celebration
July 4 - Ramona, South Dakota
The day starts with a 1 mile and 5K fun run to benefit Camp Patriot. Then, enjoy a parade and games on Main Street, baseball games and fireworks at dusk.
Black Hills 4th of July
July 3 and 4 - Black Hills of South Dakota
Celebrations will be held in Piedmont, Sturgis, Hot Springs, Custer, the Black Hills and more.
Sioux Falls Independence Day Celebration
July 4 - Falls Park, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
The fun run/walk begins at 8:00 AM. The parade starts at 10:00 AM. After the parade, the first 5,000 attendees will enjoy a free lunch. Enjoy live music and entertainment in and around Falls Park and at the Stockyards Ag Experience Barn.
Jaycees 4th of July Celebration
July 4 - 5:00 PM - W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds
Admission: Free. Parking is a $10 suggested donation.
Gates open at 5:00 PM. Bring the family and enjoy face painting, inflatables, music from the Sioux Falls Municipal Band and Phil Baker, train rides and more. Fireworks at 10:00 PM.
Biggest Fireworks Show in South Dakota
July 3 and 4 - Watertown, South Dakota
Admission: Free
Road trip to Watertown on Tuesday, July 3 and enjoy an outdoor concert on the grounds of the Terry Redlin Conservation Park, followed by fireworks at dark.
On July 4, the annual parade takes place at 2:00 PM in downtown Watertown.
4th of July Fireworks Spectacular
July 4 - Riverside Park - Yankton, South Dakota
Admission: Free
Enjoy a free outdoor concert starting at 8:00 PM, food trucks and fireworks at 10:00 PM.
Fireworks can be viewed from the double-decker Meridian Bridge. No motor vehicles or chairs will be allowed on the bridge.