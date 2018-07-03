Have a Blast at These South Dakota 4th of July Celebrations

On July 4 , we celebrate the adoption of the the Declaration of Independence and the birth of the United States of America as an independent nation.

Today, most of us celebrate Independence Day with fireworks and BBQ's. After all, it is a pretty big deal. Several towns and cities around South Dakota are hosting 4th of July celebrations. You could stay right here in Sioux Falls and take part in a couple or hop in the car and take a road trip. Since the 4th of July is on a Wednesday this year, you could take Thursday and Friday off work and take a mini South Dakota vacation.

Here's a list of some of the fun 4th of July celebrations you should check out in South Dakota.