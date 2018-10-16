Harvest Progress for South Dakota

South Dakota farmers made little progress on the late-season harvest in the past week due to bad weather. We had over a week of solid rain. And after the rain finally stopped, before any drying conditions, we got three inches of snow.

The federal Agriculture Department in its weekly crop report says less than a full day was considered suitable for fieldwork.

Now the sun is coming out for several days. Plus a little wind to help dry things out along with temperatures in the fifties and sixties. This means it's "go time" for farmers.

Harvest progress is at 5 percent for the sunflower crop, 21 percent for sorghum, 17 percent for corn and 29 percent for soybeans. All are behind the average pace.

Subsoil moisture is rated 68 percent adequate to surplus, and topsoil moisture is 88 percent in those categories, up over the week.

Pasture and range conditions are rated 48 percent in good to excellent condition, up slightly over the week.