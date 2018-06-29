Handwriting Is Dead – so Says a New Survey

According to a new survey, handwriting truly is becoming a lost art. Fewer and fewer of us are picking up pens on a daily basis.

Over the years I've heard the phrase used, "The pen is the tongue of the mind." So what this recent study says about modern brains - I'll let you make that determination.

The survey was commissioned by the cruise line Cunard. They did it to remind customers of theirs that you can send paper letters from ships.

What they found was two-thirds of adults surveyed between the ages of 25 and 34 say they hardly ever use a pen anymore - fewer than five times a week.

More than three-quarters say they've become too reliant on auto-correct. And more than a quarter of those surveyed said they prefer emojis to express their feelings.

The interesting part in all this though is 89% of those surveyed admit they like to receive a handwritten letter. But to write one themselves - frowny-face emoji.

Source: The Guardian

