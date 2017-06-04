Habitat for Humanity Restore ReOpens

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore has reopened and is ready to serve the Sioux Falls area and its surrounding communities once again!

Now open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the ReStore is also paying attention to the detail of daily cleanliness, social distancing, and disinfecting commonly touched surface to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are excited to welcome our shoppers, donors, and volunteers back into the store,” said Alisha Grove, ReStore manager. “ReStores help fund the fight to address the nation’s housing shortage and we are truly thankful for customers’ continued patronage and support.”

The ReStore takes in items such as the ones shown below that would have originally been sent to a landfill that are still in great shape and can be repurposed in someone else's home. The ReStore resells donated materials at a fraction of their original retail price and proceeds help Habitat build and improve more homes locally. Inventory changes frequently. So make sure to stop in and see their latest selection.

If you are tackling a home/business project right now or plan to in the future and have never donated materials before, check out this video:

One of the best things about donating your building materials to The ReStore is that the profit that is made from selling their inventory supports Habitat for Humanity's mission.