Guess What? Flight Delays Are Still Happening In COVID

It’s great to be able to freely fly on an airplane again after a year of travel restrictions. However, it only takes one delay (or three delays) to completely ruin your trip.

Hear me out...I'm certainly not saying that flight delays aren’t necessary because they actually occur for very good reasons like mechanical issues which need to be resolved or weather-related concerns. What's frustrating is when you're told to stay at your gate or wait on the plane. That's exactly what happened to me during my recent trip back to Sioux Falls.

Chicago O'Hare International Airport might as well be another suburb of the city. Once my flight was delayed for the second time, I decided to leave my gate and venture around the airport. Secretly, I was hoping to find a Dunkin' Donuts!

Once we made it to Sioux Falls, we waited on the plane for another hour to find a gate....Needless to say, it was a long day, but thankfully we all returned safe and sound!

Have you ever had an awful flight experience?