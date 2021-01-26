Groundhog Day 2021-Phil vs Phil

Once again it's the battle of the Phil's on Groundhog Day. Punxsutawney Phil will have the backing of those at Gobbler's Knob while here in Sioux Falls we put our trust in Phil Schreck to determine if we see six more weeks of winter.

The countdown is on and the events leading up to the big day have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club has determined that there will not be any in-person attendance or guests on the grounds as the potential COVID risks to overcome are too great.

Phil is expected to go virtual. Below is a portion of the statement that was released by Jeffrey Lundy, President of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club:

The guests who come to Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney each February from around the world are a key component to making Groundhog Day so special. We look forward to the day when we can welcome back all our guests and faithful followers.

No worries on this end as we have the trusted and official word from Dakota News Now Chief Meteorologist Phil Schreck. How can you not trust an Iowa boy?

The Climate Prediction Center is saying for the month of February slightly above normal temperatures and slightly above normal precipitation. The 90 day outlook for February, March and April has us with above normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

