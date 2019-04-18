Green Bay Packers Season Begins in Chicago September 5

The 2019 NFL schedules were announced Tuesday night and the Green Bay Packers 4-game preseason begins at Lambeau on Thursday, August 8th against the Houston Texans. The regular season starts in Chicago Thursday, September 5th with the Bears. The game will be live here on ESPN 99.1 and televised on NBC.

According to Packers.com , Green Bay will open their home slate in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings marking just the fourth time (2003, 2008, 2018) since the NFC North was formed in 2002 that Green Bay has played division opponents in both of the first two games.

Thursday, September 5 at Chicago Bears 7:20 PM

Sunday, September 15 MINNESOTA VIKINGS 12:00 PM

Sunday, September 22 DENVER BRONCOS 12:00 PM

Thursday, September 26 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 7:20 PM

Sunday, October 6 at Dallas Cowboys 3:25 PM

Monday, October 14 DETROIT LIONS 7:15 PM

Sunday, October 20 OAKLAND RAIDERS 12:00 PM

Sunday, October 27 at Kansas City Chiefs 7:20 PM

Sunday, November 3 at Los Angeles Chargers 3:25 PM

Sunday, November 10 CAROLINA PANTHERS 12:00 PM

Sunday, November 24 at San Francisco 49ers 3:25 PM

Sunday, December 1 at New York Giants 12:00 PM

Sunday, December 8 WASHINGTON REDSKINS 12:00 PM

Sunday, December 15 CHICAGO BEARS 12:00 PM

Monday, December 23 at Minnesota Vikings 7:15 PM

Sunday, December 29 at Detroit Lions 12:00 PM

Green Bay stays at home both of the next two weeks, the first time the Packers have played three straight at home in September since 1990.

The Opening for the Minnesota Vikings is Sunday September 9th at Atlanta. You can check out the complete schedules here for the Packers and Vikings.