The Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders will meet during Week 3 of the preseason, and the teams will play the game north of the border.

Oakland will give up its third preseason game to host the Green Bay Packers in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada on August 22, 2019. The game will be hosted at IG Field. This will mark the first time since 2013 that an NFL game will be played in Canada. The Packers and Raiders have played against each other in the preseason in three of the last four years.

Traditionally the third preseason game is when teams decide to give the first-team offense and defense a test run for the regular season. We will see if moving the game to Winnipeg causes any changes to that.

The Raiders and Packers will also play during the regular season this year. Green Bay and Oakland will play at Lambeau Field as part of Week 7 on October 20, 2019.