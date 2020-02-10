Greater Midwest Toy Show This Weekend In Sioux Falls

It doesn't matter if you are a kid or a kid at heart, anyone can enjoy a good toy show. Since 1981, the Greater Midwest Toy Show has been one of the region's largest toy shows.

The Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls will be stuffed with 350 tables full of antique and collectible toys, trains, dolls, pressed steel, diecast, cast iron pedal cars, tin toys, games, Hot Wheels, NASCAR collectibles, and models.

Buy, browse, sell, trade or reminisce. Admission is only $5, children 12 and under are free.

Hours:

Saturday, February 15, 2020, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, February 16, 2020, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

