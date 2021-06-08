Great Responses to “What Do Want on Your Tombstone?”
Our recent Facebook question of "What Would You Like On Your Tombstone" garnered some funny stuff. There's some creativity in the Sioux Empire! Here we go...
Mike Marshall ~ "He didn't lead, he didn't follow, he didn't join in."
Pam Brobst Pedersen ~ "My husband's nickname is Bucky and he wants his to say 'the buck stops here.'"
BElaine Studt ~ "She loved fiercely, but loved Jesus more."
Mike Nelson ~ "Here lies an empty shell. The nut is gone."
Aaron Glanc ~ "Born : 1973
Died: in your arms tonight....must have been something you said..."
Bob Elrod ~ "Should have cried more. And ate more BBQ ribs."
Brennan Kuhrt ~ "He was a gent and a scholar, but mostly a baller."
Rodney Osborne ~ "Spend my deposit any way you wish !!!"
Sherry Sharp ~ "I told you I was sick!"
Penny Kokkila ~ "Been there done that"
Mark Randall ~ "I'll be right back..."
Anonymous co-worker ~ "Well, it was time to hang up the nipple tassles anyway."
Matt Dangel ~ "Pepperoni and cheese."
Deb Condit ~ "Are you happy now? LOL"
Jeff TheNinja Reeve ~ "Finally"
Jeremy N Cary Jager ~ "What a a$$ hole"
Ray Wipf ~ "I said I have a cold not china covid!"
Derek Olson ~ "Vacant"
Robert N Rachel Koval ~ "It wasn’t COVID-19"
Paul Keegan ~ "Well....this sucks"
Kathy Buchholz ~ "I won't be remembered as a woman who kept her mouth shut."
Feel free to add more and thanks to those who gave us a good laugh today.
