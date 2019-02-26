Great Plains Zoo Thinking Summer with ZooCamp Schedule

It may be hard to imagine right now, with the abundance of snow and cold weather in the area, but before you know it spring and summer will be here. Then it won't be too long before parents start hearing the dreaded phrases, "I'm bored!" and "There's nothing to do!"

The Great Plains Zoo has plenty to keep kids ages 4 through 11, busy. Registration is now open for summer ZooCamp sessions. ZooCamps include half-day, whole-day, and full-week themed camps with different price levels and affordable options.

ZooCamps are in session from May through August and parents are encouraged to register their kids online right away at GreatZoo.org , as space is limited and camps fill up quickly. You can also call 605-367-7003 for more information.

One of the new and exciting ZooCamps this year takes children behind the scenes at the zoo. Each camp includes animal encounters, tours of the zoo, games, songs, rides on the train and carousel, as well as snacks. Plus every child gets a zoo t-shirt.

It is one of the most fun, educational, and unforgettable ways for your children to spend some of their free time this spring and summer.