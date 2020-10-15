Great Bear’s OctoBEARfest Preview of Winter Fun

Cold air turning your nose a rosy red, a fresh coating of powder, your legs dangling off the chair lift as you glide back up to the top, then schussing down the hills over and over. Snowboarding like you mean it. Laughing all the way down the giant tubing hill with friends. Finally heading back into the ski lodge to warm up with a snack and some hot cocoa.

Sounds like a great day at Great Bear Recreation Park, doesn't it? No, there's no snow yet, but Great Bear is getting ready for the upcoming winter season with a celebration of all that is to come.

OctoBEARfest is going on through Sunday, October 18th and that means saving big on season passes ($65 off regular price), gift cards (10% off), and $10 off lesson punch cards.

This year Great Bear Season pass holders get 10% off a membership to the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of History - - so you can #SkiTheBearThenSeeTheBear!

ERIK's Bike, Board & Ski Shop will have a booth where you can pick up free stuff, coupons, and sign up for a giveaway too!

Other activities going on during this fun event include:

Friday - Free S'mores Roast at 5 PM

Saturday - Scavenger Hunt from 12 to 2 PM - Explore the hiking trails on the hunt and be entered to win a great prize.

Saturday - Bar & Grill open Noon to 5 PM

Sunday - Bar & Grill open Noon to 5 PM

Sunday - Fall Family Photos 12 to 2 PM

All of these great activities are free and no registration is required. Face masks are encouraged at this event.

If you can't make it out for OctoBEARfest just shop online or call 605-367-4309.