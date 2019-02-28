Great Bear Ski Valley to Feature Crazy Days Saturday and Sunday

March might be a stones throw away, but one thing is for sure, we still have prime weather for snow skiing and tubing here in the Sioux Empire.

If you love to hit the slopes, this weekend should afford you and your friends an excellent opportunity to do just that.

My advice, layer up, because Shawn and Phil from KSFY TV are reporting that we could be in for record low temps for highs both Saturday and Sunday. But, if you're able to withstand Mother Nature's never-ending deep freeze you should have an arctic blast at Great Bear.

KSFY TV is reporting , this Saturday and Sunday, (March 2-3) Great Bear Ski Valley is having their Crazy Days weekend. That means they'll be offering 50 percent off lift tickets, equipment and tubing both days.

Great Bear Park will be open both Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM to 9 PM. They also recommend that you call ahead to reserve any ski or snowboard lessons.

One more thing, any other promotions or discounts, (excluding lazer tubing) is not valid this weekend since it's Great Bear's Crazy Days sale.

Great Bear Ski Valley is located at 5901 East Rice Street in Sioux Falls.

