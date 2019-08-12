Grand Santana-Slam Gives Cleveland 7-3 Win Over Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After watching their All-Star closer lose a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Cleveland Indians bounced right back to win their four-game series in Minnesota and forge another tie for the AL Central lead.

The three-time defending division champions have made a remarkable summer rebound, setting up a tense race with the Twins for the final stretch.

Carlos Santana hit a grand slam in the 10th, after Tyler Naquin and Francisco Lindor teamed up to throw out what would have been the winning run for the Twins in the ninth, and Cleveland beat Minnesota 7-3 on Sunday.

Now the Twins, who had sole possession of first place from April 27 until Friday before bypassing the Indians again Saturday with a 4-1 victory, are in a tie for the second time in three days. Their lead was as big as 11½ games on June 3 and still 7½ games on July 13. The Twins and Indians play six more times, all in September.

Martín Pérez (8-5, 4.80 ERA) will take the mound to start a two-game interleague series Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Twins baseball is on Information 1000 KSOO.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.