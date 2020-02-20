Grand Falls Casino Will Air the Fury-Wilder Fight for FREE

If you are looking to purchase the Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fight on Saturday night it will cost you $85 on ESPN+ PPV.

However, if you are looking to watch for free, you can head out to Grand Falls Casino as they will be airing the fight at no cost.

Inside the Betfred Sportsbook, the fight will be LIVE on their TV's for free inside Grand Falls Casino.

Fury-Wilder II pits up two of the most noteworthy heavyweights in years and after a draw in the first fight, this one is stacking up to be an all-timer.

I have had the chance to interview Wilder and I personally will be cheering for him.

That said, Fury is a true pro in the ring and this will be an epic fight between the two heavyweights.

Grand Falls Casino is located near Larchwood, IA which is just east of Sioux Falls.