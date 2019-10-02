Governor’s Chief of Staff Leaving Post

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today Tuesday announced the departure of Herb Jones as Chief of Staff to the Governor’s Office and the appointment of Joshua Shields to serve as Chief of Staff and Beth Hollatz to serve as Deputy Chief of Staff. Jones served on the campaign for governor last year, participated in the transition team, and served as Chief of Staff since January.

“Herb is a special gift to this state. Time after time, he’s stepped up and answered the call to public service, to advance South Dakota, and I am thankful for his leadership on my team,” said Noem.

Shields has served as the Chief of Policy & Communications in the Governor’s Office since January. Previously, Shields worked in politics, policy, and communications in varying capacities including roles with U.S. Senator John Thune, then-Congresswoman Noem, and in the private sector. Shields also served as Noem's campaign manager for her first congressional run in 2010, and for Thune's re-election bid in 2016.

Hollatz has served as Senior Advisor to Governor Kristi Noem since January. Prior to her current role, Hollatz spent eight years with then-Congresswoman Noem, first as Northeast director and then as state director. Hollatz also worked on all four Kristi for Congress campaigns.

