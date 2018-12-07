Governor-elect Kristi Noem Announces Staff Hires

Governor-elect Kristi Noem is taking a page out of the Ronald Reagan playbook and surrounding herself with the best people. Noem made the announcement today for the following additions:

Senior Advisor-Beth Hollatz, a Watertown resident, previously served as state director for Governor-elect Noem’s congressional office. Additionally, Hollatz functioned as a key advisor on the Kristi for Congress campaign in 2010 and the Kristi for Governor Campaign this year. She now serves as the transition team’s inauguration coordinator.

Senior Policy Advisor-Aaron Scheibe a Pierre resident, was previously the deputy commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development where he now serves as interim commissioner.

Director of Scheduling-Megan Goltz, an Estelline native, previously managed scheduling for the Kristi for Governor Campaign. She now serves as the transition team’s scheduler.

General Counsel-Tom Hart of Pierre, currently serves as deputy secretary of the Department of Labor and Regulation. Prior to joining the department in 2014, Hart practiced law in the private sector in Sioux Falls and Pierre.

Press Secretary-Kristin Wileman an Aberdeen native, was previously Governor-elect Noem’s press secretary in Washington, D.C. She now serves as the transition team’s spokesperson.

Policy Analyst-Kennedy a Castlewood resident, previously operated as the Watertown field office director for the Kristi for Governor Campaign. She currently serves on the transition team.

All six will begin serving on January 5, 2019.