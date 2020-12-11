Got The Holiday Blues? Here’s 5 Foods To Boost Your Mood

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Except for some folks, it's not.

Whether it's called Seasonal Depression or the Holiday Blues, one things for sure: It's real.

And perhaps it's more real this holiday season than in the past.

2020 has certainly been challenging, in fact historically challenging. This is one of those years that will be written about for decades and decades to come. And it may be a little easier to slip into a sad state of mind.

But food can help, especially specific foods. And one of the best things about it is, they're not yucky!

According to TheBeet.com, there are 5 foods that can help you beat the winter blues and boost your mood.

Well then, for supper tonight I might just enjoy a bowl of Walnuts with a couple of crunchy dill pickles while I watch Jimmy Stewart in 'It's A Wonderful Life'.