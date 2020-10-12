Good News On Dalvin Cook’s Injury

The Minnesota Vikings lost in brutal fashion on Sunday night blowing a late lead and they were worried the bad news would continue after Dalvin Cook left the game with an injury.

Minnesota got good news however on Monday as it appears the injury to Cook's groin isn't serious.

Mike Zimmer said on Monday that the latest is they aren't concerned that the injury will keep him out for a prolonged period of time and that it will be monitored day today.

Zimmer noted that they would see how he does this week in determining his availability for the Vikings next week against the winless Atlanta Falcons.

Alexander Mattison filled in for Cook and had a career-high 112 yards rushing but his efforts were somewhat overshadowed by a 4th and 1 late that he failed to get the first down.

Seattle would go on to drive down the field and score the game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds left in the game.

After the Vikings lost to Seattle, they drop to 1-4 on the season entering Week 6.

Even though Atlanta is winless, it could be a tricky game for Minnesota as the Flacons are still solid in the pass game and the Vikings are going to hope to have Cook back to control the tempo of the game in their favor.

For more information on the Minnesota Vikings and their upcoming schedule as well as news about the team, you can visit their website.