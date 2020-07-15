Good News Concerning COVID- 19 Vaccine

Good news may be on the way in regards to a potential vaccine for COVID- 19. Health officials have taken an important first step in the vaccination process and will soon be ready to enter the final testing phase.

The new vaccine being developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. to fight the novel coronavirus will begin vaccinating more than 30,000 individuals by the end of this month. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and also closely associated with those at Moderna, was optimistic about the vaccine.

“No matter how you slice this, this is good news."

Back in March, Moderna began using the experimental vaccine on 45 volunteers. The recent results have shown encouraging news. The individuals involved in the trial showed that their bodies are producing the right antibodies to fight the virus and also block the infection. And maybe most important of all, no serious side effects have been reported from the vaccine.

Moderna isn't the only company working on the vaccine though. Separate studies are being done by Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer Inc. In regards to which company may land the vaccine first, Fauci explained the more, the better.

“This is a race for one winner. Me, I’m cheering every one of them on. We need multiple vaccines. We need vaccines for the world, not only for our own country.”

The next phase of Moderna's vaccination trial will begin on July 27th.