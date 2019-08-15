God Help Us All, There is Now Pumpkin Spice SPAM

Do you remember a few years back when SPAM jumped on social media to announce that pumpkin spice SPAM could be thing? We all had a good laugh and moved on, right? Well, here it comes - and it's as real as that meaty museum in Austin, Mn.

The latest to jump on the pumpkin spice craze is SPAM, and we're not kidding. The foodies at Daily Meal got a sample of the product, and testers said it was good, comparing it to breakfast sausage.

But don't expect to see it at your local Hy Vee. Not yet, anyway. It’s being officially introduced on September 23 and will only be available on Spam.com and Walmart.com.

So...would you try Pumpkin Spice SPAM? [vote below]