‘Go Fund Me’ Set Up For Victims Of Lake Poinsett Ice Accident

Lake Poinsett is about 40 minutes northwest of Brookings, South Dakota. Sadness does not begin to cover the emotion felt by residents of the area as a result of what happened last Saturday evening.

60-year-old Michael Berwald from Toronto, SD, and his 9-year-old grandson were killed while on an ice-fishing excursion when an ATV they were on broke through the ice on Lake Poinsett.

Trish Schwartz stated that “It’s been a heart-wrenching week so far in the Estelline area” and posted a link to a Go Fund Me page that has been set up for the family.

The page reflects that “On January 9th, the Berwald Family experienced two terrible losses due to an accident on Lake Poinsett. Jaxson, age 9, always with a smile on his face and eager to help his grandpa and dad on the family farm.

Mike, age 60, known for being a hard worker and always made time for family and friends. Both are missed by family, friends, and the community.

The goal is to relieve some financial concerns for the families and help them anywhere we can. If you would like to support the family during this difficult time please donate. Anything will help.”