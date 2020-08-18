Girl Scouts Introduce A New Cookie Flavor for Upcoming Season

When it comes to Girl Scout Cookies, there are a few standards that are hard to beat. You have Tagalongs, Samoas, and Mint Thins, just to name a few of their tasty selections. I usually end up buying a box of each kind since it's tough for me to settle on just one flavor.

To celebrate the kickoff of the upcoming 2021 cookie season, the Girl Scouts are introducing a new flavor, the French toast inspired Toast-Yay cookie.

According to the Girl Scout Cookie website, the Toast-Yay is a toast shaped cookie that is 'full of French toast flavor, dipped in delicious icing, and stamped with the iconic Girl Scout trefoil on top.'

They had my attention at dipped in icing!

The site goes on to say that selling cookies helps girls build people skills and equip them with confidence that they can take into the business world.

The organization says that the 2020 Cookie season was difficult with COVID-19, but they are looking ahead to the 2021 season with some changes. Like the young entrepreneurs they are, the Girl Scouts have adapted to selling cookies in a pandemic environment where in-person sales may not be possible.

Cookies will be available through 'virtual cookie booths' on social media platforms and through Girl Scouts Cookie Care, allowing customers to order cookies for delivery or donate cookies from the safety and comfort of their homes. The Scouts will also offer contactless sales and delivery options in certain areas depending on local guidelines.

According to the Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons website, cookies in South Dakota will be available beginning February 12, 2021.

For general cookie questions, check out the cookie FAQ page.