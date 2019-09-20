Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons BIG STEM Event This Weekend

Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons is on a mission, and they're excited about it! They want every girl to have the opportunity to live courageously and confidently, through a lifetime filled with adventure and success. Offering exciting, immersive activities for girls and their families is just a part of achieving those lofty goals.

It is time once again for their BIG (Believe in Girls) STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) event this Saturday, September 21, at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall at 3200 W. Maple Street in Sioux Falls. From 10 AM to 1 PM Girl Scouts and their families will have a ton of interactive fun to partake in!

But, this event is also open to everyone, if you're not a Girl Scout, it's not a problem. So pack up the family and make a day of it. It's is a great opportunity to discover more about the Girl Scouts and everything they offer, including the kind of fun where everyone learns something too.

There will also be exhibitor booths and a retail store set up. Tickets are $5 for children (includes activities and patch), adults and kids 6 and under are free. Parents or troop leaders must accompany the kids. For more information call 1-800-666-2141, follow Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons on Facebook and check them out online.