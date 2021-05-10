Get Ready For The Spring Parade of Homes

Home enthusiasts and interior design fans alike get ready to tour homes until your heart's content.

According to a recent press release from The Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire, the Spring Parade of Homes will be open to the public from May 15-16 and 22-23 from 1: 00 PM to 5:00 PM.

During all four days, the homes will be free to tour with this year's homes being in all of the following local towns: Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Hartford & Tea.

Over forty new homes will be on the parade this spring and allow attendees to see first hand the Sioux Empire's latest trends in residential construction.

"Also, some builders have added a virtual tour option to their home’s listing. View the virtual tours from the comfort of your home by visiting the event’s website at hbasiouxempire.com"- The Home Builders Asociation of The Sioux Empire.

The event is sponsored thanks to the following businesses: Thornton Flooring, Budget Blinds of Sioux Falls, Dugan Sales & Service, Scott’s Lumber & Supply, Dacotah Bank, Kwik Kerb, Montgomery’s, Sands Drywall, Inc., Truss-Pro’s, Inc.

For the full list of homes to tour this season, feel free to visit the event’s website at hbasiouxempire.com or pick up a free May issue of Home Ideas magazine at Hy-Vee locations (and at a number of other participating companies around the Sioux Empire area).