Get Paid $50k To Drink Beer and Go Glamping

Get paid $50,000 to explore U.S. national parks and drink all the beer you can handle. That is the job description for Michelob Ultra's "Chief Exploration Officer."

According to the company, you'll get an office with the best view and you get to travel for work... a lot. The 'Chief Exploration Officer,' or 'CEO,' (see what they did there?) will spend six months on the road traveling to various national parks while slumming it in a new camper van complete with a bathroom and shower. Of course, the fridge will be filled with Michelob Ulta Pure Gold Organic Light Lager. That's glamping at its best!

Don't worry about gas money for the camper, Michelob will take care of all the expenses so you won't have to dip into your $50,000 salary. The CEO can take along a friend, spouse, or a dog to share the memories and beer. Well, maybe no beer for the dog.

Candidates must have a love of the outdoors and a good sense of direction "in case the GPS stops working." According to the job posting, the company is looking for someone with "a deep appreciation for nature, the willingness to hike to the perfect photo opp, and the ability to capture engaging content for social media. Oh, and a love of beer, of course."

Michelob is partnering with the National Park Foundation. The travel plan includes touring some of the most iconic national parks like Yosemite, Sequoia, Joshua Tree, Big Bend, and Saguaro.

Applications are being accepted through September 30, 2020. Applicants will need a valid US driver's license and be over 21 to drink all that free beer.