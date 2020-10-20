The 2020-2021 USHL season is right around the corner and the Sioux Falls Stampede will have every game on Hockey TV.

It will be a great opportunity for fans around the area to watch the Stampede during a time where many fans are going to be wanting to wait to go back to indoor events during the pandemic.

On Tuesday the Stampede announced a partnership with Hockey TV in which all of their games will be broadcast on the network and they would be offering an $80 discount for fans.

You can go to HockeyTV.com to register and get the discount on the entire year by using the code USHLSTAMPEDE20.

It will get you access to all home and away games for the Sioux Falls Stampede all year long.

Last season the Stampede saw their season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic so they are technically still the defending champs and will look to win yet another USHL title this season.

The Sioux Falls Stampede will allow fans at games this year, including social distanced seating and normal seating throughout the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Stampede, their upcoming schedule, and ticket information for the 2020-2021 season, you can visit their website.