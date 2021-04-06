Get Gas for Less Than $2.40 in Sioux Falls, Prices Coming Down

Gas prices have been creeping higher and higher over the last few months. Finally, the prices are getting lower, depending on where you go.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Sioux Falls according to AAA is $2.78. That's down a penny over a week ago but still a penny higher than it was a month ago. But one year ago, while we were in the midst of our at-home quarantine, regular unleaded was only $1.81 per gallon. But it didn't matter, we were hardly driving at all.

The average price in the entire state of South Dakota is virtually unchanged from a week ago. The average price sits at $2.84 which is unchanged from a week ago. One month ago the average price was a dime lower at $2.74 per gallon. The most expensive counties came down in price a fair bit. Dewey, Ziebach, Bennett, and Butte Counties are still over $3 per gallon. The least expensive county to buy gas in currently is Bon Homme.

Two months ago when I was in the Black Hills, gas was considerably cheaper there. Now it's more expensive than around Sioux Falls. The average price in Rapid City this week is $2.93. That's unchanged from a week ago but 20 cents higher than it was on March 6.

The cheapest gas you can find right now in Sioux Falls, as it usually is, can be found at Costco for $2.39 per gallon. The next best price is $2.69 at five different gas stations: Casey's on Benson Road, Holiday at 41st and Sycamore, The 49er Mobil station on 49th near Louise, Bauers Sinclair on North Cliff, and Love's Truck Stop.