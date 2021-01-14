There will be a large spot to fill in the front office of the Minnesota Vikings. George Paton is leaving the team to become the General Manager of the Denver Broncos.

Since 1997, Paton and Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman have been connected at the hip. Both guys spent time with the Chicago Bears (1997-1999), Miami Dolphins (2000-2006), and the Vikings (2007-2020) in different roles. Outside of a couple of those seasons being separated, both Spielman and Paton have always been together. Paton served as the Vikings Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Player Personnel from 2015-2020

Until now. Paton has agreed on a deal to become the Denver Broncos General Manager. Paton has been considered for multiple jobs over the last few years but has routinely waited for the best opportunity.

Paton and the Broncos agreed on a six-year deal.

Minnesota will now move forward with the assistant general manager spot open for now. The rest of the front office staff remains with Rob Brzezinski (Executive Vice President of Football Operations), Jamaal Stephenson (Director of college scouting), Ryan Monnens (Director of pro scouting), and Scott Kuhn (Director of analytics)

