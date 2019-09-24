Gas Prices Jump by a Nickel in South Dakota

Gas prices jumped ten cents nationally and by five cents in South Dakota in the last week according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota this week sits at $2.61, up from $2.56. That is still down two cents from a month ago. Last year at this time we were averaging $2.86 per gallon.

“At $2.66, the national average is a dime more expensive that last week. The good news is we are seeing downward movement with crude oil prices and stabilization at gas pumps, but Americans can expect some fluctuation through the end of the month,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “Should Saudi’s crude production be back to full capacity shortly, the price spikes are likely to be temporary.”

The average price for gas in Sioux Falls is a bit lower at $2.50 per gallon as of this writing according to GasBuddy.com. That is an increase of seven cents since last week and 14 cents since September 3.