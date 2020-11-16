Gas Prices Increase in Sioux Falls in Last Week

As we get closer and closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, and a strange kick-off to the holiday shopping season, gas prices have gone up bucking the long recent trend of steady but slow decline.

According to AAA, the price for a gallon of gas in Sioux Falls this week sits at $1.99. That is up to two cents from one week ago. A month ago we were at $2.06 per gallon. One year ago, as hard as it may be to believe, we were spending $2.42 per gallon in South Dakota's largest city.

“Following a jump in demand, we’ve seen a number of state gas price averages increase on the week. However, the majority of these increases were just a few pennies,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson in a press release. “With many states seeing rising COVID-19 case numbers and a number of officials warning against holiday travel, demand is likely to see a dip in the coming weeks.”

The cheapest gas in the city remains Costco at $1.65 per gallon. The rest of the gas stations in Sioux Falls are selling fuel for around $1.89 to $1.91 per gallon.

The average across the state of South Dakota has been more steady, staying at $2.08 since last week. One month ago the state average for gas was three cents higher. But one year ago the average price in the state was $2.54.