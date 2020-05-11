Gas Prices in Sioux Falls Heading North

It has been nice to have gas prices that are well under two bucks. But when there was nowhere to go, and there still isn't really, it didn't do us a lot of good. But as businesses start to get back to somewhat normal and more people are going back to work, the price of gas is also starting to get busy.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in South Dakota sits at $1.64. Up three cents since last week but still 13 cents less than April 11. Prices are still somewhat unstable though.

“Pump prices are fluctuating throughout the country as demand increases and gasoline stocks decrease,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson in a press release. “The boost in demand continues to push pump prices up around the country, as more states re-open businesses. Motorists in the Great Lakes, Central, South, and Southeast states are seeing the most volatility at the pump.”

The price of gas in Sioux Falls has gone up quite a bit more drastically in the last seven days. According to GasBuddy.com, the average price for gas as of this writing is up nine cents per gallon to $1.59 per gallon.

The cheapest gas in town one week ago was $1.39. Now the smallest pump price is up a nickel to $1.44. Gas can be found at that price at Costco, Sam's Club, and Cenex on West 12th Street. The prices of gas at most places in town is at or just under the $1.59 mark.