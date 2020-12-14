Gas Prices Continue to Go Up in Sioux Falls

Demand for gas around the country is falling off like crazy. But the prices in South Dakota are still going up.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in South Dakota sits at $2.13 per gallon, as of this writing. That's three cents higher than one week ago and four cents higher than a month ago. A year ago we were paying $2.50 per gallon.

The ability to travel around more freely here seems to be different when compared to other states.

“Gasoline demand is down 14% year-over-year. The numbers we are seeing as of late are very similar to readings from May when many states were locked down and demand was very low,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson in a press release. “The fact is, Americans are filling-up less as states re-introduce travel restrictions and the pandemic lingers.”

In Sioux Falls the prices have spiked more noticeably. The average price as of this writing is $2.08 per gallon. That is 2.5 cents higher than just yesterday and nine cents higher than one week ago. A month ago the average price was $1.99. Over the course of a week that's the biggest spike in a long time.

Rapid City has been more stable with prices and is actually moving in the other direction. Currently gas is down two cents to $2.29 per gallon since one week ago.