Gas Prices Continue to Fall Towards Autumn

As we get closer to fall, with the start of the school year just a couple of weeks away, gas prices continue to drop.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in South Dakota sits at $2.68. The price a week ago was $2.70, but the price is stable versus one month ago. At this time in 2018 the price in the 605 averaged $2.90.

“While gas prices continue to drop, the rate at which they are decreasing has slowed,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “On the week, most states saw cheaper pump prices of only a few pennies and motorists can expect this trend to continue into early August. Today, motorists can find gas for $2.75 or less at 65% of gas stations across the country.”

The average price for gas in Sioux Falls is also slightly lower than a week ago, down two cents to $2.52 per gallon. The cheapest gas in town is $2.39 and is available at Love's and Flying J truck stops, and the Cenex station on west 12th Street.