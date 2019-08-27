Gas Prices Cheapest for Labor Day in Three Years

Gas prices have settled down in the last few weeks and going into labor day they'll be better than they have been in quite a while.

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota sits today at $2.61. According to AAA, the average price a week ago was $2.65, a month ago it was $2.73, and at this time in 2018 a gallon of gas averaged $2.81

“For Americans who bookend summer with road trips, they will find gas prices this coming weekend that are cheaper than this past Memorial Day and last year’s Labor Day holiday,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “At the start of the week, two-thirds of all states have gas price averages that are nearly a quarter cheaper than last year.”

The average price for a gallon of gas in Sioux Falls has dropped sharply in the last two weeks, falling 12 cents to $2.40. Gas can be purchased as low as $2.29 at Sam's and Costco, $2.31 at Fleet Farm, and gas at most other stations can be had for between $2.33 and $2.39.