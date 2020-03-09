Gas Price Drops Could be Just the Beginning

Gas prices are continuing to drop across the country and in South Dakota.

The average price of gas in the U.S. is $2.38, according to AAA. That's the lowest it has been since February 2019.

In South Dakota fuel prices are now averaging $2.30 per gallon, a nickel less than a week ago, also 5 cents less than one month ago. That price is a dime cheaper than a year ago.

“For the third week, U.S. gasoline stocks decreased while demand increased. Generally, growing demand amid declining stocks causes increases at the pump, but crude oil prices have dipped to four-year lows, signaling spring could be cheaper at the pump,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson.

The average price of gas in Sioux Falls, according to GasBuddy.com, is $2.26 per gallon. The cheapest gas can be found at several stations in town for just $2.11.