Garage Fire Spreads Into Home, Displaces Sioux Falls Family

A house fire in the southern part of Sioux Falls has displaced a family. Crews were called to 916 west 37th street, at 1:08 AM on Saturday (May 4). The home is close to the intersection of 37th and Prairie.

"The first arriving crew witnessed an attached single stall garage with fire completely filling the garage," said Battalion Chief Michael J. Clauson. "The fire extended from the garage up to the living area and burned through the roof of the house as well. The family was able to exit the home prior to emergency personnel arriving on scene."

Clauson says that firefighters were able to get the fire out working from the outside, then entered the home to check out the damage.

"There was significant fire damage to the inside of the home which displaced the family for the evening," said Clauson.

The Red Cross is helping out the family, and no one was injured in the fire.

The investigation is ongoing, being led by Inspector John Wagner.