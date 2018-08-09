Fun Meter Redlined After Weekend at Sturgis Rally
We hit the road early Friday morning to catch opening day of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and it was out-friggin-standing.
Our anything-goes broadcast brought the seamy side of the Buffalo Chip Campground ride to your radio so we thought we’d include a few photos from the show.
Saturday found us in deadwood if your patient getting around you too would’ve had a great day. The weather was perfect in the Black Hills and we ran into a bunch of Sioux Falls people in the Deadwood Tobacco Company. (Hi Rich and Laura!)
Even producer/pilot Scott showed us the all American patriotic side with a cigar and a flag.
Check out our Foreigner reunion pics and review!
Next year we’re planning even more days out there but we thought we'd bring you a few shots of the trip. Thanks for reading... and thanks to everybody who gave us a huge cheer and a welcome out in the Black Hills.
Sturgis_Buffalo Chip 2018
