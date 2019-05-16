Full Flower Moon in Sioux Falls Sky Saturday Night

I've always loved the look of the moon, and a few years ago I learned they all have a name based on the month they go 'full' in.

I am a nerd about certain things in life and moons are one of the areas I like to geek out on.

I like to know when the full moon is going to arrive in the sky every month, and I also like to know the name of it before it shows up.

This month like all others I was cruising The Old Farmers Almana c to see what we got tonight.

I thought Mays full moon was known as the 'Flower Moon'.

After reading through the articles on moons from The Old Farmers Almanac Mays moon has multiple

Depending on the tribe, May’s Full Moon was called the Full Flower Moon as well as Mother’s Moon, Milk Moon, and Corn Planting Moon. The May Moon marked a time of increasing fertility, with temperatures warm enough for safely bearing young, a near end to late frosts, and plants in bloom.

You can see the moons story from The Old Farmers Almanac by clicking here .

The moon has been so bright this week my dog seems to think its playtime all night long.

I love the full moon lighting up the night sky, but I also love sleep so I'm looking forward to 'The Flower' Moon blooming so my dog will sleep through the night again.

