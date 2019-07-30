Full Draw Film Tour Lands in Sioux Falls Friday

The South Dakota chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers is hosting a film festival that hardcore bowhunters will not want to miss.

The Full Draw Film Tour features the work of nine independent film makers that shows their pursuit of big game in tough country that is accessible to anyone with the guts to go there. The films will be shown at the Belbas Theater inside the Washington Pavilion this Friday August 2, 2019 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for kids and are available at Showclix.com.

The films feature elk, moose, pronghorn antelope, and deer hunts in rugged but also not-so-rugged country all pursued with archery equipment. Check out the trailers for some of the films below, or all of them here.

Backcountry Hunters and Anglers is an organization dedicated to preserving access to hunting and fishing on public lands and expanding access to landlocked parcels of public land that are only accessible by private land.