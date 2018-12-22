A Christmas tradition has come to an end at least for now as the Sioux Falls Skyforce wont be playing on December 25.

For years, it has been a Christmas tradition for my family and many others to go to a Skyforce game on Christmas night and watch them in action in Sioux Falls.

This year however, there is no game on Christmas due to the fact that the G-League decided to give all teams the holiday off.

Part of the reasoning was the fact that the NBA G-League Showcase was moved up to December this year and it is just concluding prior to Christmas.

The lack of a Christmas game wasn't due to a lack of trying from the Skyforce and their NBA affiliate Miami Heat.

Both Skyforce President Mike Heineman and Miami Heat Assistant GM Adam Simon have expressed public support for continuing the tradition.

Heineman and Simon both told me on my show that they lobbied for the game to still happen but that the G-League decided to take it off the schedule this year.

Even though the game wont happen in 2018, the Skyforce and the Heat look to push for a renewed tradition to begin once again in 2019.

For basketball fans sake, I sure hope that they are able to pull some strings and bring back the Christmas night game again, as that is a tradition we all loved here in Sioux Falls.