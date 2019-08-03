Friendly Reminder: Summer Doesn’t Last Forever

As we begin the month of August, we are hit with the reality that summer doesn't last forever. But that doesn't mean there still isn't time to have some outdoor fun! Here's a shortlist of some outdoorsy type things that you can still do before we are neck-deep in the white stuff!

1. Take a stay-cation. Whether you live in Sioux Falls, Brookings, Mitchell, Madison, Vermillion, Yankton or any of our fine Southeast South Dakota communities, there is probably an attraction that you may not have experienced.

2. Take a power nap outside. Got some free time during your lunch break? Get a blanket, find a shade tree in a park or kick back in a chair on your patio for 20 minutes. You will feel recharged for the rest of the day and relieve some stress at the same time. In Sioux Falls, we have 80 public parks, so finding the right one for you is a breeze.

3. Take a road trip. Some of my greatest memories have been from summer road trips. A little windshield time with family or friends is one of the best ways to create shared memories that will last a lifetime.

4. Watch an outdoor movie. In the Sioux Falls area, we have a have Moonlight Movies in Fawick Park downtown. (Even David likes a good flick!) There are still a few showings left this summer.

5. Ride your bike. Sioux Falls has the paved Greenway Trail that circles the city. There's a mountain bike trail in Brookings and trails in Mitchell, Yankton, and Madison. Even if your town doesn't have designated trails, get on your bike and pedal around the streets. You might meet a new friend!