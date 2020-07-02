Fridays on the Plaza Canceled for This Summer

During the summer months, Friday's have become popular to begin your weekend early. Only working a half-day. Maybe not working at all to make it a three-day weekend. What? You haven't thought of that? Well for those who have included a food truck lunch and live entertainment on those Fridays, plans are about to change.

The weekly Fridays on the Plaza events have been a popular destination and now according to Dakota News Now, the difficult decision has been made to cancel for the 2020 season. Yes, all in part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you remember when it was launched in 2018, Fridays on the Plaza brought out live regional musical entertainment to the 12th Street Plaza during the lunch hours. And speaking of lunch the Sioux Falls Food Truckers were a big draw lining up along First Avenue.

"While we love seeing the crowds outside our station each Friday during the summer, uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for us to come up with a plan to hold the event safely," Dakota News Now News Director Kevin King said. "We hope we can bring back the food, music, and fun next summer."

Don't be discouraged about your three-day weekends this summer. You can always find a selection of food trucks in downtown Sioux Falls and some shade or a park to enjoy your lunch. And if you're still wondering about that musical feature you have come to enjoy just check out ExperienceSiouxFalls.com.