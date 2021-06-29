Free Moonlight Movies Downtown in July

It's a great downtown tradition in Sioux Falls. Grabbing a blanket and the family and heading to Fawick Park and taking in a free outdoor movie. It's back for July and the fun begins Saturday night (7/10) at dusk.

Perhaps the kid above wants a different movie but here's the schedule for July's Moonlight Movies:

Saturday, July 10: The War With Grandpa, starring Robert DeNiro. Rated PG

Saturday, July 17: Abominable, animated, Rated PG

Saturday, July 24: Ghostbusters. Yes, the original from 1984 starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Sigourney Weaver.

Saturday, July 31: Raya and the Last Dragon. This Disney film is fresh out of theaters and Rated PG.

The kids will love it and it makes a super fun date night, too. Bring a blanket or a few lawn chairs. Oh, and don't forget the bug spray. Concessions are available including popcorn, candy, soda, and water.

And here's a sneak peak for August and it has a super hero theme:

August 7: Black Panther (2018) – PG-13

August 14 Wonder Woman (2017) – PG-13

August 28 Incredibles 2 (2018) – PG

Moonlight Movies is generously sponsored by Avera, and Frontier Bank and is part of Downtown Sioux Falls (DTSF)

Note: No alcohol, smoking, or littering is allowed in the park.

